XS Sight Systems Releases Sights for the New Glock 43

FORT WORTH, (Texas) – XS Sight Systems, the leading manufacturer of hunting and tactical sights, is excited to announce the release of Tritium Express Big Dot and Standard Dot sight sets for the new Glock 43.

The latest extension of XS tritium night sights, these Express sights offer the same reliable sighting solution XS Sights’ customers have come to depend on. Made in Texas from 1114 stress-proof American steel and Trijicon installed tritium inserts, both Express Big Dot and Standard Dot sets are fast-acquisition, defensive-minded sights that excel in any lighting condition. XS is the ideal upgrade for your home defense, self-defense and conceal carry Glock 43.

“Here at XS, the entire staff has been eagerly waiting to get their hands on the new Glock 43,” says Bo Wallace, XS Sights Technical Manager of Research and Development. “While test firing for sight development, it did not disappoint! It was very controllable and one of the more accurate pistols of this class that we have had the pleasure of handling. There can be no better upgrade to it than adding our Big Dot Tritium front and White Stripe Express rear sights. We offer sights you can readily see to align and index against a threat in any light condition and while under stress in the highly dynamic environment of a threat encounter with an accurate response.”

With a $90 MSRP, dealers can purchase through distributors that carry XS Sight Systems’ products. Individuals may purchase through online retailers, local gun stores or at xssights.com.

About XS Sight Systems

XS Sight Systems, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is the leader in precision manufacturing of practical hunting and combat effective tactical sights, lever rails, mounts, glass assault tools and related products for U.S. civilian, law enforcement and military professionals. The company provides uncompromising quality by manufacturing from 1144 stress-proof steel and aircraft grade metals—never metal injection molding (MIM). Its 100% American-made products are ideal for conceal carry, personal and home defense, hunting, military and law enforcement, 3-Gun and competitive shooting.

The family-owned business was founded by the late Ed Pastusek in 1996 with manufacturing roots that began in 1984. Today, Jon Pastusek, CEO, leads XS Sight Systems, along with his mother, Mary Pastusek, and sister, Kellie Brunn. For more information, visit xssights.com.