I tested Charter Arms’ newest revolver, the Coyote. Here’s what surprised me

I tested Charter Arms’ newest revolver, the Coyote. It’s a .380 ACP revolver that weighs just 14 ounces. It fits in a pocket, and for the money, it’s one of the better fighting revolvers available today.

Charter Arms has been in the revolver business long enough for everyone to know what they do well: bargain-priced guns with proven reliability, combat accuracy and good ergonomics. This year marks their 60th anniversary, which makes the Coyote feel like a fitting release. It may be their best fighting design yet.

I carry a Charter Arms Undercover in .38 Special often and have put thousands of rounds through it. The Coyote feels similar, but with a few notable differences. It has a ported barrel, fatter checkered stocks and, for the first time in a Charter Arms revolver, it fires .380 ACP using moon clips.

Why a .380 revolver uses moon clips

The .380 ACP cartridge is rimless and designed for semi-autos. To work in a revolver, it requires a moon clip — a flat piece of spring steel that holds all five cartridges by partially encircling the recess of the rim.

These clips grip the cartridges with tenacity. Even with rough handling, they stay together.

Moon clips are smaller and lighter than speedloaders. It’s easy to carry four full clips in an average pocket. I can carry a Coyote and 25 rounds in the same pocket. In fact, carrying a Coyote with four moon clips is lighter than most .380 pistols with two magazines.

Because of the moon-clip design, the Coyote’s ejector is flush with the cylinder face. That simplifies loading and ejection. The ejector punches the empties out cleanly. This revolver is not designed to be used without moon clips.

Charter Arms sells a separate tool for removing spent casings from the clips without wearing them out. If you practice regularly, it’s a must-have. If you don’t practice regularly, consider something besides a gun for personal defense.

On the range, it makes sense quickly

While I was looking the Coyote over, a friend asked why anyone would want to put an auto cartridge into a revolver.

“What’s the use?” he said.

“Watch,” I replied.

I fired five 95-grain Magtech FMJs downrange, flipped out the empty moon clip and slipped a fresh one in without missing a beat. I kept addressing the target with 95-grain medicine. Completely unfamiliar with the gun, I fired 10 rounds at five yards in an acceptable group in well under 10 seconds.

I’m still getting to know the Coyote, but I wouldn’t think twice about fighting with it.

Range testing the Charter Arms Coyote during accuracy and handling evaluation at short defensive distances. Photo/Lindsey Bertomen

Why the Coyote works as a fighting revolver

I teach revolver classes and use a simple drill for staying in the fight. Fire the last cartridge, open the cylinder with the shooting thumb, muzzle up. Switch hands and punch the ejector. Go muzzle down, insert cartridges, close the cylinder and switch hands.

With the Coyote, this is lightning fast. Even on my worst day, I can be sights-on-target again in under five seconds.

My only criticism applies to all Charter Arms revolvers. I teach pushing the ejector with the non-firing thumb and slapping it with the firing-hand palm if the empties are stubborn. I didn’t invent that — I learned it from Mas Ayoob. The ejector rod is reinforced and has overtravel protection. I just wish the part I hit was a bit fatter.

Balance, lockup and accuracy

The Coyote uses a one-piece frame like all Charter Arms revolvers. The components are alloy and stainless steel, with the heaviest parts close to the bore axis. The barrel is fully shrouded.

Shoot a Charter Arms revolver next to another gun and you’ll notice two things. First, it stabilizes smoothly. That’s weight distribution. Second, the hammer throw is short. In the right hands, this translates to faster target acquisition and quicker lock time.

The Coyote is accurate. Charter Arms uses eight grooves instead of the customary six. That may help, but the bigger difference is likely the crown. The heavy barrel has a flat face with a recessed crown — essentially a target crown.

When I tested the gun with friends — most of whom are firearms trainers — one of them, gunsmith Rick Macchia, examined the lockup. He slowly rotated the cylinder and told me it was perfect. Not passable. Not average. Perfect.

My measuring tools were boxes of .380.

Shot grouping from the Charter Arms Coyote during initial accuracy testing with standard .380 ACP ammunition. Photo/Lindsey Bertomen

Shooting impressions and ammunition

My Coyote came with rosewood grips, which are more palm-filling than the older medallion style. I may try smaller rubber grips later.

Recoil was manageable. The ported barrel helps, though the gun is still snappy due to its light weight. Overall, it’s easy to shoot.

The .380 ACP has improved since its original Browning design. Not long ago, factory ammo struggled to reach 200 foot-pounds of energy. Buffalo Bore’s Barnes TAC-XP load can reach nearly 289 foot-pounds in some guns, making it a viable defensive option.

Some experts dismiss the .380 ACP as marginal. In ballistic gelatin, that argument exists. In real-world shootings, I’ve seen a different perspective. In competent hands, the .380 can be effective.

A predictable gun for unpredictable fights

The Charter Arms Coyote is American-made, built with American labor using American parts. I carry a Charter Arms revolver because gunfights are unpredictable, and my revolver is predictable.

MSRP is $448.14.

Learn more about the Charter Arms Coyote at charterarms.com.

