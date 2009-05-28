Accuracy International’s new AE MK II introduces key enhancements to the original Model AE

Accuracy International introduced the Model AE in 2001 at the request of the law enforcement community.

After 7 years we have updated this model and created the AE MKII.

The new AE MK II introduces the following key enhancements:

• AICS 5 round and 10 round magazines

• Trigger group is removable for maintenance without

disassembling action from chassis system

• Standard adjustable cheekpiece

• 20 inch barrel with optional std or tactical muzzle brake

• Optional folding chassis

To learn more, visit www.accuracyinternational.com.