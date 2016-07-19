Alliant Powder introduces Blue MZ Pellets for muzzleloaders
ANOKA, Minn. - Alliant Powder is pleased to introduce Blue MZ 50-grain pellets for muzzleloaders. Blue MZ provides outstanding accuracy with a wide range of popular bullets, and its formulation allows for fast, easy cleaning with water-based solvents. Shipments of these new pellets are being delivered to dealers.
Muzzleloader hunters need propellant that ignites reliably and burns consistently, even in extreme weather conditions. Blue MZ delivers on this tall order. The pellets produce higher velocities than competing pellets at safe pressures, and ignite reliably with 209 shotshell primers.
Features & Benefits:
Part No. / Description / MSRP
150544 / Blue MZ 50-grain pellets, 48-count pack / $19.95
Alliant Powder is a brand of Vista Outdoor Inc., an outdoor sports and recreation company. For more information on Alliant Powder, go to www.alliantpowder.com.
