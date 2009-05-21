Beretta Announces 1st Quarter Results

ACCOKEEK, MD – Beretta U.S.A. Corp. today announced outstanding 1st quarter results. “We are extremely pleased by our commercial pistol market sales”, said Gary Ramey, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, “First quarter sales are up 66% compared to last year. All of our pistol families are performing very well, and we are trying to keep up with the increasing market demand”.

US production of the venerable 92FS is sold out for the year and Beretta USA has begun importing 92FS pistols from its sister company in Italy to support its sales effort. Px4 Storm series pistols, and their optional extended magazines (up to 20 rounds in 9mm), continue to be extremely popular. “Px4 pistol shipments are up 245% compared to last year”, said Gabriele de Plano, Vice President of Tactical Marketing, “and we are still receiving orders”.

