Beretta U.S.A. Corp. Wins Largest U.S. Military Handgun Contract Since World War II

All Pistols to be Build by U.S. Workers in Maryland



ACCOKEEK, MD (January 28, 2009) – Beretta U.S.A. Corp. recently announced its receipt of a U.S. Army contract to provide up to 450,000 Beretta Model 92FS pistols to U.S. military customers throughout the world. The total value of the contract, if all pistol quantities and associated spare parts are ordered, is $220 million.

The contract was awarded along with a first delivery order for 20,000 pistols intended for the Iraqi military. Delivery of pistols against the contract has already begun.

“We are honored to see the quality and performance of the Beretta Model 92FS pistol continue to be acknowledged in this dramatic way,” commented Cav. Ugo Gussalli Beretta, President of Beretta U.S.A. “It is clear that the Beretta 9mm pistol still sets the standard for military users throughout the world.”

“This contract will help ensure jobs for hundreds of U.S. workers in the Beretta U.S.A. factory in Maryland for years to come,” added Jeff Reh, General Counsel and Vice-General Manager for Beretta U.S.A. “Beretta U.S.A. was awarded the contract to provide the Beretta 9mm Model 92FS pistol as the standard sidearm for the U.S. Armed Forces back in 1985 and we have continued to do so on a constant basis ever since. About three years ago, Beretta U.S.A. received 13 separate contracts to provide Beretta 9mm pistols and associated spare parts to the U.S. Armed Forces. This new, larger contract will continue our efforts by supporting foreign military customers of the U.S. around the world.

For more information on the Beretta 92FS model, visit www.beretta92.com.

Founded in 1977, Beretta U.S.A. currently employs about 300 employees in its production facility in Accokeek, Maryland and in its warehouse in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Beretta U.S.A. also operates two Beretta retail stores in the United States, one located at 718 Madison Avenue in New York City and the other found in the Highland Park Shopping Center in Dallas, Texas. Beretta U.S.A. imports and distributes firearms, clothing and accessories produced by the Beretta company in Italy as well as Sako and Tikka rifles manufactured by the Sako company in Finland. Beretta U.S.A. manufactures pistols and shotguns at its facility in Maryland, as well as clothing and accessories for shooting sports enthusiasts.

Beretta U.S.A. is part of the Beretta Holding group of companies, which includes Burris Optics in Colorado, Steiner International Optics located in Germany, and the firearm manufacturers Benelli, Franchi, Stoeger, Uberti, Sako and Tikka.