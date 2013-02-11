Colt Defense Brings Added Value To Product Line Through Numerous After-Market Partnerships
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Colt Defense LLC, one of the world’s leading designers, developers, and manufacturers of rifles and carbines, is partnering with many of the world’s most popular accessory manufacturers to equip its 2013 product line. These partnerships will bring to market high-quality Colt rifles paired with top of the line accessories, saving customers time and money.
“We are excited to be working with so many well-respected accessory manufacturers this year,” said David Ridley, Vice President of Domestic Sales for Colt Defense LLC. “These partnerships will allow us to provide our customers with more choices when purchasing a rifle, while also giving them the added value of receiving multiple pieces of factory-installed furniture.”
Colt Defense’s aftermarket partnerships and the respective furniture that will be offered1 on various Colt rifles include:
BLACKHAWK! ®
- Quad rail with covers
- Vertical grip
- Sling
- Grip
- Stock
- Rear sight
- Single point sling attachment
Knight’s Armament™
- M4 RAS (Rail Adapter System)
Magpul®
- 30-, 20- and 10-round PMAG ® magazines
- MBUS ® Rear: Gen 2 backup sight
- PRS ® Precision-adjustable stock
- AFG2 ™ angled fore grip
- MOE ®
- Hand guard
- Carbine stock
- Rifle stock
- Grip
- K ™ grip
- MVG ® vertical grip
- Trigger guard
- ACS ™ carbine stock
- ACS™ STR stock
- ACS-L stock
PRI
- Ultra-light Gen III Tri-rail
Rogers:
- Super-Stoc ™
- M4 Tri-rail
- Dual magazine coupler
- Single point harness & M4 adapter
- Mag Grip
- Video & Cleaning kit
Safariland:
- Rapid light system (RLS)
Troy:
- Battle ax CQB light weight stock
- Folding rear battle sight
- Rail
- Alpha Rail ®
- Alpha Rail 13” with sight
- Enhanced battle ax CQB grip
- Medieval flash suppressor
Vltor ™:
- Buttstock
For more information on Colt rifles and Colt aftermarket partners, please visit www.colt.com.
About Colt Defense LLC
Colt Defense LLC is one of the world’s leading designers, developers and manufacturers of small arms weapons systems. The Company has supplied military, law enforcement and individual customers throughout the world for 175 years. Our subsidiary, Colt Canada Corporation, is the Canadian government’s Center of Excellence for small arms and is the Canadian military’s sole supplier of the C7 rifle and C8 carbine. The Company maintains manufacturing facilities in West Hartford, Connecticut and Kitchener, Ontario. For more information on Colt Defense LLC and its subsidiaries please visit www.colt.com.