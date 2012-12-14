FN FNS-9 is 2012 On Target Editors’ Choice Award Winner

McLean, VA – FNH USA, leading manufacturer of high-quality, innovative firearms for military, law enforcement and commercial markets, is honored to be awarded the 2012 On Target Editors’ Choice Award for the new FN FNS-9 striker-fired pistol.

The FN FNS-9 striker-fired pistol, the all new autoloading service pistol design introduced to law enforcement in 2011, offers the simplicity of double-action striker-fired operation combined with the proven ergonomics of the FN FNX platform.

“When designing the FNS platform, we wanted to make this pistol as versatile and ergonomic as possible,” said Ken Pfau, Senior Vice President for FNH USA. “We included features like fully ambidextrous manual safety levers, slide stop levers and magazine release buttons that can be easily operated by either hand and from any firing position, stainless steel slide and stainless cold-hammer forged barrel for extremely long life, checkered polymer frame with two interchangeable backstraps– giving the FNS a natural point of aim for any shooter.”

“Editors’ Choice Awards are reserved for the best of the best new products—those which demonstrate outstanding technical achievement and/or represent an extraordinary value for the money,” said Ben Battles, Editor for ON Target Magazine.

On Target, geared toward active firearm, ammunition and accessory consumers, is one of the leading industry publications available for free at any of the nearly 2,000 gun and hunting retailers nationwide as well as a digital version called i-OT. The focus of On Target is to test and review guns and hunting products with results presented in a straightforward, no-nonsense format that provides all the information consumers need to make a purchase decision.

For more information about On Target Magazine, please visit www.ontargetmagazine.com.

FNH USA, LLC is a U.S. subsidiary of FN Herstal S.A., a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality, reliable firearms for the military, law enforcement and commercial markets. A pioneer in innovative firearm technology since the days of John M. Browning, the company supplies a variety of products to customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Based in McLean, VA with manufacturing operations in Columbia, SC, FNH USA is responsible for all U.S.-based sales and marketing efforts.