FNH USA Expands FNP Family: FNP-40 The Future Of Autoloaders

MCLEAN, VA – The new FNP-40 has arrived to offer law enforcement and civilian consumers the performance of the FNP™ in 40 S&W. Safe and secure, the FNP-40 is engineered with a hammer-forged barrel; high capacity ergonomic polymer frame with beveled magazine well; ambidextrous manual decocking lever; reversible magazine release; hammer fired double-action/single action (DA/SA) mechanism; and advanced safety features like a firing pin safety and optional magazine disconnect. Each FNP features a stainless steel side available with a matte black industrial tool coating or matte stainless finish. An incredibly comfortable grip length and trigger reach delivers ergonomic comfort and safety for any grip or hand size.

The FNP-40 weighs 26.7 ounces (empty), comes with a four-inch barrel, checkered frontstrap and trigger guard, interchangeable arched and flat backstrap grip adapters, dovetailed front and rear sights and an integrated rail system that accepts tactical lights or lasers. Magazine capacity is 10 or 14. The FNP-40 also comes complete with three (3) high-capacity magazines (limited-capacity where restricted), a locking device and quality hard storage case. It is made in the USA.

