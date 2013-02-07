GLOCK Exceeds Goal of 10,000 Pre-registrants for Exclusive Online Community, GLOCK ID; Invites More Participants to Join

Pre-registrant launch date only a few weeks away

SMYRNA, Ga. –GLOCK, Inc. announces the company has exceeded its goal of 10,000 pre-registrants for GLOCK ID, the brand new, exclusive online community for gun enthusiasts and loyal fans. In light of the fan enthusiasm, GLOCK has increased the number of available pre-registrant spots in the community to a total of 20,000.

First access was given to GLOCK’s dedicated social media fans on the company’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Those who pre-register before the launch date earn the exclusive “Early Adopter” patch and benefit from a head-start on earning points. Within the first week of pre-registration, followers on Twitter began using the hashtag #1of10K, which continued for two weeks. Pre-registrants will still receive an “Early Adopter” patch; however, it will be worth slightly fewer points than the patch awarded to the first 10,000.

“GLOCK ID pre-registration popularity has shown our fans are eager for more dialogue with each other and with GLOCK,” explained Josh Dorsey, GLOCK Vice President. “Expanding the pool of pre-registrants to 20,000 is an exciting step in the path to the launch date in just a few short weeks. Those who have pre-registered will have exclusive early access to the community, before it’s opened to the general public at a later date.”

GLOCK ID offers members several key components:

a virtual gun safe to keep track of range time, cleaning dates and more;

training lessons;

a community Q&A for peer discussion;

an engaging process for earning points and ‘patches’ to rank up and earn GLOCK rewards.

GLOCK ID members have the opportunity to contribute and participate with other GLOCK enthusiasts while earning points, which ultimately lead to GLOCK rewards that can only be earned by interacting with GLOCK ID and its members.

The ranks and rewards structure encourages competition and engagement. By participating in various activities (watching a training video, answering fellow members’ questions, logging time at the range, etc.), members of GLOCK ID can earn patches. Those patches translate into points, which then designate a member’s rank within the community. Finally, those rank levels determine tangible rewards from GLOCK.

