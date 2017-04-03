GLOCK Professional launces GLOCK Operator Training Course

SMYRNA, Ga. — GLOCK Professional has announced the launch of the GLOCK Operator Training Course for continuing marksmanship education.

The intensive, two-day shooting course was created to offer an affordable form of continuing education in marksmanship and the use of the GLOCK pistol to clients. The course, which has been designed and vetted by military and law enforcement, and combat veterans with real world experience, offers instruction to sharpen the skills of newly trained shooters and seasoned operators alike.

GLOCK Professional has been a pioneer in instruction and training since shortly after introduction of the GLOCK pistols in the United States. The one day GLOCK Armorers Course and the GLOCK Firearms Instructors Workshop set the standards for company sponsored training events. “We strive to provide the best training support to public safety professionals and ensure they have the necessary knowledge and training to effectively do their jobs,” said Joseph Parent III, Director of Training at GLOCK Professional.

Open enrollment GLOCK Operator Training Courses will be offered to Active and Reserve Law Enforcement officers, military personnel, NRA Certified Firearms Instructors and current members of the GLOCK Sport Shooting Foundation (GSSF) who have successfully completed a basic pistol course and want to improve their skills.

To schedule a GLOCK Operator Course, contact GLOCK Professional, Inc., or go to www.glocktraining.com.

About GLOCK Professional, Inc.

GLOCK Professional Inc. provides professional training to law enforcement, military, licensed security and other personnel who desire to utilize the GLOCK “Safe Action” system to its maximum potential. Armorer, Advanced Armorer, Instructor Workshop and G18 Select-Fire classes are available to provide information and recommendations for the safe, responsible and effective use of GLOCK handguns and other products.