Introducing the SIG SAUER® P320 Compact Training Bluegun from Ring’s Manufacturing

Melbourne, FL (September 2014) - Introducing the SIG SAUER® P320C replica from Ring’s Manufacturing. The SIG SAUER® P320C is molded from solid blue polyurethane to differentiate them from a live weapon.

The SIG SAUER® P320C firearm is a polymer-framed service pistol designed from the ground up with the input of law enforcement officers. The result is the most operator-safety focused striker duty pistol on the market today.

Taking into account the concerns of military and police training officers, the P320C provides an enhanced level of safety not found on most modern service pistols. Another aspect that makes the actual SIG SAUER P320C very popular with law enforcement is the firearm is customizable to any hand size or duty requirement. .



Blueguns’ SIG SAUER® P320C is a 1:1 exact replica of the original Sig P320C allowing officers to train in safe realistic tactical scenarios without the need to use their duty firearms. All Blueguns are 100% manufactured in the USA.

More on BLUEGUNS - Blueguns allow officers to train in realistic tactical scenarios without the need to use their duty firearms. It also protects their live weapons from accidental damage during training exercises and provides a safe training aid. The “Blueguns” are realistic 1:1 replicas of actual firearms in a range of popular handguns, sub-machine guns, lights, knives, pepper sprays, and radios. All Blueguns are 100% manufactured in the USA.

The magazines offered fit the real firearm for realistic magazine change exercise. Plus train for weapon retention, disarming, sudden assault training, and use of force consideration are just some of the applications for “Blueguns.”

These firearms training aids are molded from solid blue polyurethane to differentiate them from live weapons. We continue to offer Rubber Props for the movie and television industry along with these special Police products. Special order for “black guns” on all models except for GLOCKs.

The new items still to be introduced are the Taurus 709 Slim, SIG P227R, Sig P227 w/rails and the S&W Governor. Product releases soon to be issued on these newer items.

Blueguns sales are to Police, Military, Para, Trainers and Holster Manufacturers only. Contact any of our distributors or direct. Also sold to retail dealers for display in the stores and to mount accessories on for demonstrations. They are also ideal for displaying with holsters. Visit our web page at www.blueguns.com.

