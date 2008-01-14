Konus to Unveil M-30 Line at the 30th Annual SHOT Show

Miami, Florida — As SHOT Show celebrates its 30th Anniversary, Konus Optical & Sports Systems fittingly unveils its long-anticipated KonusPro M-30 Series of riflescopes for professional and tactical use at SHOT Show 2008, February 2-5, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Fully loaded with more features than any other scope in its category, the KonusPro M-30 Series is designed for power and precision and is the ideal line of long range scopes built for hunting, military use, law enforcement and bench rest/target shooting. The product line, which consists of three beefy 30mm riflescopes – a 4.5-16x40mm (MRSP $529.95), a 6.5-25x44mm (MRSP $579.95) and an 8.5-32x52mm (MRSP $629.95) – will be on display at Konus’ booth, number 6270.

“This is a very exciting SHOT Show for both the SHOT Show organization and Konus,” said Mark Shore, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Konus USA. “2008 commemorates the 30th year of the show and we at Konus are thrilled to launch our M-30 line of professional scopes to mark this important milestone. Never before has there been such a feature-packed line of professional scopes on the market. The M-30 line is truly ‘fully loaded’. Boasting 30mm tubes, lockable tactical turrets, 1/8 minute audible tactical adjustments, a lockable fast focus eyeball, and greater resolution - just to name a few - the M-30 series offers the ultimate in precision for the professional market.”

With the KonusPro M-30 Series, Konus introduces its new Ultra-Blue Illuminated Reticle, which can be seen easily against any other color and is softer on the eye than red or green reticles. The blue reticle is so gentle that the shooter’s low light vision will not be compromised. Like all KonusPro riflescopes, the new M-30 series is designed with a glass engraved reticle system in which the reticle is laser-etched onto precision glass rather than using a thin wire. This eliminates the chances of breaking or becoming misaligned, as is the case with other scopes.

The Konus Challenge

Konus challenges any hunter to match up their current scope to a KonusPro riflescope and see if dollar for dollar, it doesn’t blow it away. A great value for your money, Konus riflescopes provide the advantage of an engraved reticle system and a Limited Lifetime Replacement Warranty. That means that Konus will replace, not repair, a defective product for your lifetime. Ask your local retailer if they carry Konus products. If they don’t, TELL THEM WHY THEY SHOULD!

Visit Konus at booth 6270 during SHOT Show where you will have a chance to see the new products and speak with Konus executives. For all press inquiries, please contact Melly Bonita at press@konususa.com.

About Konus

Konus was founded in 1979 in Verona, Italy with a mission to provide customers with functional, high-quality, European designed products for their sporting needs. Konus specializes in creating products for the avid hunter including riflescopes, electronic dot sights, spotting scopes and binoculars, which allow them to follow their instincts and be as precise as possible. Superior features, like the engraved reticle system featured on all KonusPro riflescopes, provide hunters with the edge they need to capture their perfect prize. Konus’ line of hunting equipment has been designed with the true outdoorsman in mind, taking into account real life hunting situations and including superior features to make sure every hunter has the best opportunity to make the shot that counts. All KonusPro riflescopes, binoculars, electronic dots, and spotting scopes are warranted against original defects in material and/or workmanship under the Limited Lifetime Replacement Warranty. Defective products will be completely replaced. For more information on any Konus USA binoculars, riflescopes, range finders, and spotting scopes, shooting glasses or sunglasses call 305-262-5668 ext. 203 or visit www.konususa.com.

