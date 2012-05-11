Law Enforcement v Shooting Stars Tournament

L.E.S.S. shooting competition to award $80K in cash prizes to top action shooters

CENTERVILLE, Ga. – Site Picture announced today the Law Enforcement v Shooting Stars (L.E.S.S.) tournament is now open to all shooters across the United States in a move prompted by law enforcement to compete with the best of all the rest. Shooting enthusiasts, hobbyists, pros and those who love shooting, can now compete with our nation’s finest showcasing their athletic ability using a production weapon battling to win $80,000 in grand prizes. Northeast sign-up deadline is June 6, 2012, June 30th for other regionals.

Site Picture produces L.E.S.S., which is earmarked as the most anticipated shooting competition in 2012.“In response to law enforcement gunning to prove they will beat all other action shooters, Site Picture delivers the event that determines the best,” said Dawn Goldman, chief marketing officer. “We will settle this once and for all but who will it be, law enforcement or best of the rest?” This tournament levels the playing field by requiring an unmodified handgun be used. Showcasing shooting skills, precision accuracy and technique four winners are guaranteed $15,000 each with a chance at $5,000 in a bonus round. “Action shooters often compete just to win but these prizes make winning L.E.S.S. tournament financially worthwhile,” announces Goldman.

Site Picture is partnering with the National Law Enforcement Fund by donating $2.00 per registration with $10,000 of that pledged to ‘Matter of Honor,’ the campaign to build the first-ever National Law Enforcement Museum. Registration is $150.00 discounted to $100.00 if completed by May 31, 2012. Law enforcement fees are sponsored therefore $45. Registrants receive a goody bag with items from sponsors.

“Competing is convenient because the tournament largely takes place at local ranges,” explains Goldman. “Every attempt will be made for participants to compete no more than 40 miles from their home with only the top 20 from every region traveling on.” The Northeast preliminaries begin June 16-23; Southeast – July 14-21; Midwest July 21-28; and Southwest – July 28-Aug 4, 2012.

Site Picture brings notable exposure to action shooting sports by promoting safety and community. This sport contributes to safe handgun use. L.E.S.S. will showcase proper handling. “I’m excited to be part of Site Picture, as it’s a community where shooters communicate and share ideas,” states Max Michel, three-time World Speed Shooting Champion, and Team SIG SAUER Spokesman, who’s endorsing the event. “They’re committed to creating exposure for the sport.” Confirming Michel’s sentiment, J.J. Racaza (pictured), Steel Challenge record holder, double grandmaster in the USPSA/IPSC and Department of Homeland Security agent says, “Site Picture has the potential to become the hub for all shooting needs. A one-stop shop for information, products, and sites about shooting.”

Tournament scores post like any other sport, live and real-time for everyone to watch. Scoring is based solely on speed and accuracy. The tournament will stream live in H.D. quality from www.Sitepicture.co with updates on Site Picture’s Twitter Page.

