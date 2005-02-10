Smith & Wesson Model 500 Wins Handgun of the Year Award

For Immediate Release

SPRINGFIELD, MA - (BUSINESS WIRE) - Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation (AMEX: SWB), parent company of the legendary 152 year old Smith & Wesson Corp., received two Golden Bullseye Awards from NRA Publications on April 16, 2004 at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting. These awards are an acknowledgement of a vendor providing the finest products available in the shooting sports industry. The Smith & Wesson Model 500 was selected for both of the honors based on the innovative Smith & Wesson firearm design and function, among other criteria. The awards were presented from shooting illustrated and American Rifleman, two of the family of NRA publications.

Roy Cuny, President and CEO of Smith & Wesson, commented, “We remain focused on developing new and innovative products that align with the interests and needs of all the market segments served by Smith & Wesson.” New product introductions for our customers represent a logical expansion of Smith & Wesson’s product portfolio and a profitable expansion of our business, as exhibited by the continued inflow of orders for the Smith & Wesson 500 since its introduction at the Spring 2003 S.H.O.T Show.”

New product introductions and the resulting market demand, integrated with continued operational improvements and efficiency gains are driving meaningful growth of the Company. We remain committed to designing innovative products to meet our customers continuously evolving interest in high performance features.

