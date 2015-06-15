-X-Spand® Target Systems Introduces New Paper Target Design

An Elite Design For the Most Versatile and Diversified Firearms Training,Testing and Competition Available

Medicine Hat, Alberta CAN (June 2015) -X-Spand® Target Systems targets are a unique paper design, using a single target or multiple target formations for a versatile and diversified firearms training, testing or competition tool.

-X-Spand® Target Systems offers unlimited applications for Law Enforcement, Military, S.W.A.T., Special Forces, sniper tactics and elite weapons training. With our targets you can design infinite tactical combat scenarios. Train with elite weapons to control and contain rapid-fire bursts with semi, triple and full automatic capabilities. Improve your sniper tactical training to extreme ranges of accuracy. Expandable zero point of aim with multiple CQC scenarios creating multiple rapid fire formations in horizontal vertical or circular succession. Also train in hostile neutral combat scenarios with -X-Spand® Target Systems.

-X-Spand® Target Systems allow the shooter to utilize all types of optical/open and laser sighting systems; sighting, zeroing, bore sighting, de-canting day and night training. Use with night vision scopes, training with illuminated reticules dots, etc. Simulated silhouettes for defined center of mass, exclusive scoring system for qualifying shoots, and competition scoring for easy record keeping. Enhance skills for speed accuracy precision and variable range performance.

-X-Spand® Target Systems - The Elite in Target Design!

More about -X-Spand® Target Systems - -X-Spand® targets are an elite paper target design and one of the most versatile and diversified firearms training, testing and competition systems available. Using a single target or expanding a combination of multiple target formations, -X-Spand® targets will determine precision ballistics to extreme ranges of effective accuracy.

The -X-Spand® Target System offers infinite and unique target shooting applications. With -X-Spand® Target Systems you can calculate precision ballistics to extreme range calibrations. Also zeroing day/night optical or open sights Our targets allow you to calibrate laser sighting systems with illuminated crosshairs. Utilize our system in bright or low light conditions, and utilize multiple target formations for testing and calibrating the variables in ballistics accuracy. Also train for multi-target combinations for intense rapid fire competitions. Test shotgun patterning for precision ballistics and exact load data. Each target has a precise and expandable zero point of aim making -X-Spand® Target Systems’ exclusive “Scoring System/Ballistics Calibrator.“

