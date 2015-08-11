CATO Awards Program

ESCONDIDO, CA (August 2015)

--has created an Awards Program to identify and recognize outstanding performance by individuals and Special Weapons Teams during the Awards Dinner on Tuesday night at the upcoming CATO Training Conference in Anaheim. Nominations are now being accepted for the next two weeks.Yes - it takes a little time and effort to submit a nomination but the “reward” and acknowledgement for doing a good job is most always appreciated by the recipients based on past awards. Here’s a list of the awards;

Chief or Sheriff of the Year

CATO is looking to identify the Police Chief or Sheriff

who has done the most to support his or her SWAT team.

Special Weapons Team of the Year

CATO will identify California’s outstanding SWAT team for 2015 based on a operation and/or commitment by a team to do the best possible job through training, real world operations and team work.

SWAT Officer of the Year

CATO will bestow its “SWAT Officer of the Year Award” to the SWAT officer, deputy, or supervisor most deserving of this honor for a contribution(s) during an operation(s) or ongoing support of the team for the betterment of his/her team.

Who’s the best?

Please make your nomination(s) to CATO as soon as possible so that appropriate consideration can be give to each candidate and allow sufficient time for selected recipients to make arrangements to attend the dinner. It’s up to you. Let CATO know what you think!!

Please email your nomination to the CATO office at:

catonews@gmail.com

or mail to; CATO PO Box 1700, Escondido, Ca 92033



2015 CATO TRAINING CONFERENCE & VENDOR SHOW

September 21-24

Vendor Show: September 21 & 22

Anaheim Marriott

Anaheim, California