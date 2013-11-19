I.C.E. Training and PDT Technologies Launch Reality-Based Training Program for Civilian Personal Defense Market

Program Promotes Higher Training Standards by Incorporating Military/Law Enforcement Methods in Mainstream Defensive Firearms Instruction

ALAMO, Calif. – November, 2013 – I.C.E. Training, one of the nation’s leading defensive training companies, and Practical Defense Training Technologies (PDT), a reality-based training solutions provider, have partnered to present the Reality-Based Training Instructor Development Program. Although gun ownership has risen dramatically in recent years, training has lagged behind, creating a huge gap between the number of civilians who own firearms, and those who have had sufficient training. Launching in January 2014, this program leverages reality-based training methodologies to improve standards in mainstream defensive firearms instruction. The program is designed for RBT instructors, NRA certified instructors, concealed carry weapon (CCW) and personal defense/home defense instructors. Some of the nation’s top civilian training companies, including 10X Defense, Safer Faster Defense, Bearco Training and Echo-5 Training Group, are among the first to be certified under the program.

A mainstay in the military and law enforcement communities, reality-based training provides the conditioning, decision-making skills and stress inoculation that can save lives in real-world scenarios. The Reality-Based Training Instructor Development Program safely and responsibly integrates RBT into mainstream defensive firearms instruction. Created by I.C.E. Training, this 30-hour program combines distance education, classroom sessions and scenario experiences such as home defense, vehicle CCW, public space CCW and armed robbery. Once certified, students will also receive a RBT product package that includes non-lethal training ammunition (NLTA) and PDT Technologies’ professional-grade personal protective equipment (PPE). The use of PDT’s professional-grade PPE, such as the Force 1 helmet, neck protector, chest protector and hand armor, enables course participants to learn military/law enforcement methods of progressive skill development using non-lethal training ammunition.

“The addition of a Reality-Based Training Instructor Development Course is a natural evolution,” said Rob Pincus, a nationally recognized defensive firearms instructor and owner of I.C.E. Training. “I’ve been involved in high-level RBT since 2000 and have been training others to teach for almost that long. The state of the industry, as well as non-lethal training equipment, have advanced to the point that quality force-on-force experiences should be available to the average person learning to defend themselves, their families and their homes. Teaching instructors how to conduct safe and effective reality-based training is the next step.”

Rob Pincus is also the developer of the COMBAT FOCUS® Shooting program and the Personal Defense Video DVD Series. For well over a decade, he and his instructors have provided training to military special operations personnel from the U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy, law enforcement and security officers, and civilians interested in the defense of their families and homes. Pincus has published three books and written for a variety of trade media outlets including the Personal Defense Network. He appears as an instructor on television programs including The Best Defense and S.W.A.T. Magazine TV.

“Reality-based training exists today because of irrefutable data sets from the field supporting the validity of immersion-type training,” said Gordon Potter, president of PDT Technologies and a 15-year veteran of U.S. Army Special Forces. “What is so promising about partnering with I.C.E. Training is the way I see them shaping the future of dynamic critical incidents. I.C.E. continues to define the need for a broader understanding of sciences, neuroscience, physics, and physiology to effectively engage the whole person in personal defense training. Through this program, civilian trainers can add a dimensional difference to their existing programs and have the opportunity to use the same training products, techniques, and methodologies that have proven successful in the military and law enforcement worlds.”

Pricing and Registration

The Reality-Based Training Instructor Development Program will be held monthly across the nation beginning in 2014, with the inaugural course kicking off in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 18 after SHOT Show. The program will take place at Battlefield Vegas, a premier military-style training complex located just one block from the Las Vegas strip. The program is priced at $1499, which includes a $300 course fee and a product package comprising:

· Three (3) full sets of PDT’s personal protective equipment. Designed for non-lethal training ammunition engagement, each set includes the Force 1 helmet, neck protector, padded hood, chest protector, groin protector, hand armor, and a marking knife for CQB training.

· 500 rounds of non-lethal training ammunition (5.56mm marking cartridges)

· One (1) M-4/AR-15 conversion bolt.

The $300 course fee is due as a deposit upon registration. Upon successful completion of the course, students will be able to complete their purchase of the product package for $1199. An upgrade fee applies for 9mm marking cartridges and a handgun conversion kit. Those who do not pass the course are ineligible to purchase the product package. Students must be certified firearms instructors (NRA, law enforcement agency, private sector certification, etc.) prior to attending the classroom portion of this program in order to be eligible for testing and certification. To register, please visit www.icetraining.us .

About I.C.E. Training

I.C.E. Training is a full service company offering end user instruction in all aspects of personal and home defense as well as training for armed professionals in military, law enforcement and security. I.C.E. Training specializes in custom program development to meet the specific needs of its diverse clientele. Since 2008, Rob Pincus and I.C.E. Training have established themselves as leaders in the area of Instructor Development, creating one of the highest qualified networks of defensive shooting instructors ever to exist. For more information, visit www.icetraining.us.

About PDT Technologies

Founded in 1991, Practical Defense Training Technologies (PDT) is a reality-based training solutions provider that serves the military, law enforcement and civilian markets. PDT has engineered our RBT products to support these markets with the kinetic training, skill development and protection necessary to promote a higher standard of training and more positive outcomes in the field. The PDT line includes personal protective equipment, portable ranges, targets and tactical equipment. We provide mission support to the military, law enforcement and civilian markets and aim to be a good steward for the industry as it applies to end user safety and education. For more information please visit www.pdt-tech.com.