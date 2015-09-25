Salted Earth Launches the ATLAS-8 Dry Fire Training Tool

- Designed to Turn Any Environment into a Dry-Fire Shoot House

Chandler, AZ (September 2015) -- Salted Earth is pleased to announce the launch of our first product in the ATLAS lineup of dry-fire training tools. The ATLAS product lineup was designed with one over arching goal: To give Law Enforcement, Military, and Civilians the ability to turn any environment into a dry-fire shoot house. The ATLAS-8 was designed with a focus on improving target acquisition, tactical prowess, situation awareness. and readiness. By providing reliable tools for law enforcement, military, and civilian applications, Salted Earth is offering adaptive training for those who must be effective in any environment in order to defend themselves, and those who depend on them.

Train Anywhere, Anytime.

The Salted Earth ATLAS-8 is a fully programmable adaptive laser training target where users have full control over the full color display and detection regions. The ATLAS-8 can detect red, green, blue, and infrared laser emitters while differentiating between lasers and flashlights to enable true low/no light training scenarios. Designed to be extremely rugged, these targets can follow you into the field to take your dry-fire training outdoors. The on-board rechargeable battery provides for up to 8 hours of training and can be recharged in under 3 hours through either USB or charging cradle.

ATLAS-8 targets are wireless enabled and can be easily deployed in large scale operations to create sophisticated training environments. Through use of our mobile or desktop application you can control your training environment while also receiving real time feedback (draw stroke, split times, accuracy, etc). Metrics can be tracked over time (optional) providing users with a real data set to track their progress and ensure that they are operating at the peak of their skill set.

The ATLAS-8 includes a 1/4-20 UNC mount on the bottom of the device for mounting to tripods, “ball-style” mounts, or any standard camera mounts to give you the ability to mount your trainers to suit your individual needs.

The ATLAS-8 is currently available to Law Enforcement, Military, and Civilian customers. Interested departments can send their information to Contact@TheSaltedEarth.com

More about Salted Earth, LLC - Our mission is to provide cutting edge, cost-effective training equipment for the simulation of real world scenarios. Our products are designed with a focus on improving target acquisition, tactical prowess, and situation awareness / readiness. We provide reliable tools for Law Enforcement, Military, and Civilian applications. We offer adaptive training tools for those who must be effective in any environment in order to defend themselves, and those who depend upon them. The ATLAS (Adaptive Training Laser System) product line encompasses a long list of products that are wireless enabled providing an ever expandable training network that can be tailored to meet the needs of any scale deployment.

Information about Salted Earth’s products is available at www.thesaltedearth.com.