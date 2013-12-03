Sonoran Desert Institute Announces ‘Support Blue Santa’ Campaign

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Sonoran Desert Institute (SDI), an industry leader in providing accredited and accelerated distance learning, is proud to announce a new campaign to support law enforcement charity programs during the holidays. Law enforcement agencies across the nation give back to their communities and help thousands of needy families through Blue Santa and other programs every year, and SDI’s new gift campaign will help them help others.

SDI is making available gift donations of $200 for up to 25 law enforcement agencies across the country for use in the departments’ holiday charity efforts. Law enforcement agencies that would like to be considered for the SDI Blue Santa Support Campaign should email details about their holiday charity program and complete contact information to john@sdi.edu.

“Law enforcement officers are on the front line every day protecting people within their communities, and they are also among the first to help,” says Pam Rogers, director of Sonoran Desert Institute. “Agencies all across the country have established heart-felt programs, such as Blue Santa, Shop-With-A-Cop and food baskets, to help needy families. They serve holiday meals and give wrapped Christmas gifts to young children who would otherwise go without on Christmas Day. They are helping thousands of people, young and old, who are suffering economic hardships and we want to help them reach even more families this year.”

