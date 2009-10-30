Stillwater and St. Paul Police officers to host special benefit to support officer’s family, raise awareness for HELLP

The St. Paul Police Federation and the Stillwater Police Department are hosting a benefit in honor of a family with ties to both departments. The son of officers Brienne and Andy Heroux was born with part of his bladder outside his body. On September 13, two weeks after giving birth, Brienne died from complications of HELLP, a rare syndrome that affects pregnant women.

To help officer Heroux and his son, Leland, the St. Paul Federation and members of the Stillwater Police Department are hosting a unique event. Money raised will help pay for Leland’s ongoing medical expenses and help raise awareness about HELLP. Tickets to the benefit cost $20 each and include family-friendly activities, live music, a silent auction, and food.

Sunday, November 15

2 to 10 p.m.

music starts at 4pm in the garage

O’Gara’s Bar & Grill

164 Snelling Avenue

St. Paul, MN 55104

The event will feature:

- Booya sponsored by St. Paul Firefighters Local 21

- A sample of food from a variety of St. Paul restaurants (while supplies last)

- Climbing wall and public safety equipment display

- A silent and live auction

For more information or to donate, please visit www.herouxfamilybenefit.com.