Hims & Hers to offer access to compounded GLP-1 injections for as low as $99/month to first responders

SAN FRANCISCO — Hims & Hers Health, Inc., the leading health and wellness platform committed to breaking down barriers to safe and affordable healthcare, today announced a discount of up to 50% on the most common compounded semaglutide GLP-1 subscriptions for eligible U.S. military, veterans, teachers, nurses and first responders.

Providing access to safe, affordable weight loss solutions is more critical than ever yet many Americans do not have consistent access to these life-changing treatments. Hims & Hers is introducing the Service Appreciation Initiative, to give eligible U.S. military, veterans, teachers, nurses and first responders the ability to benefit from compounded semaglutide GLP-1s at significantly lower costs.

GLP-1 medications can support healthy weight loss along with a reduced calorie diet and increased exercise by helping manage blood sugar levels, curb cravings and suppress appetite, so people eat less without feeling deprived. Hims & Hers offers a comprehensive weight loss solution personalized for individuals which may include compounded GLP-1 injections or oral weight loss medication kits as deemed appropriate by the healthcare provider.

Hims & Hers weight loss customers have seen tremendous success on weight loss treatments. Based upon self-reported data from approximately 12,000 customers subscribed to a comprehensive Hims & Hers weight loss offering, customers report having lost, on average, 10.2 pounds while on compounded GLP-1 injections and 6.3 pounds while on non-GLP-1 compounded oral medication kits, along with a reduced calorie diet and exercise, between their initial weight at consultation and their first check-in approximately 4 weeks later.

“The current state of access to weight loss drugs isn’t serving everyone who needs them,” said Andrew Dudum, CEO and co-founder of Hims & Hers. “Safe and affordable healthcare solutions for every individual should be the status quo. This initiative has the potential to make a lasting impact in our communities by

providing more reliable, consistent access to these life-changing medications for the millions of Americans who want a better, more affordable way to take care of their health.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 70% of American adults have obesity or are overweight and at least 2.8 million people die each year due to being overweight or having obesity.

“When you’re giving so much to others, it can be hard to give back to yourself,” says Robin Seale, Hers Weight Loss Program customer. “Frontline healthcare workers, like me, have busy schedules, and it can feel daunting to go to the doctor’s office to get the care you need, and even more daunting when you can’t access it. I’m so thankful that Hims & Hers is making it easier for people like me to do something so important for our health by providing access to healthcare at an affordable price.”

In addition to providing access to weight loss treatment, Hims & Hers knows that the most effective care requires comprehensive, customizable treatment plans that address other underlying factors that affect people’s weight – including nutrition, behavior, and movement. Hims & Hers’ weight loss program takes a holistic approach to managing weight, with individual treatment plans personalized by licensed healthcare providers on the Hims & Hers platform catered to each individual’s specific needs.

Compounded GLP-1 injections are fulfilled and shipped from Hims & Hers’ affiliated pharmacies. The treatments customers receive from Hims & Hers will always come from a state-licensed, FDA-regulated facility. Compounded products are not FDA-approved or evaluated by the FDA for safety, quality, and efficacy. The company maintains high standards of safety and quality in their ingredients and transparency in operations.

For more information and details about eligibility and restrictions, visit http://hims.com/appreciation or http://forhers.com/appreciation .

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc

Hims & Hers is the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health. We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That’s why we’re building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims & Hers normalizes health & wellness challenges—and innovates on their solutions—to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the company provides access to personalized care designed for results. For more information, please visit www.hims.com and www.forhers.com.