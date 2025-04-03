LEHR announces annual fleet show in Anaheim and Sacramento

PRESS RELEASE

ANAHEIM, Calif. — LEHR, a leading provider of emergency and specialty vehicle upfitting solutions, is proud to announce its Annual Fleet Show, returning this spring with two exciting stops in California:

Anaheim: April 29, 2025 – 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Sacramento: May 1, 2025 – 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

These free events bring together fleet professionals, public safety personnel, government agencies, and industry partners for a hands-on experience with the latest in fleet vehicle technology, upfitting solutions, and equipment demos.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Tour fully upfitted law enforcement, fire, EMS, and public works vehicles

Connect with top-tier manufacturers and vendors

Discover new products and technologies

Network with industry experts and peers

Enjoy free lunch and raffle giveaways

“This event is our way of giving back to the fleet community,” said Jim Stommel, President of LEHR. “We want to showcase innovative solutions that help agencies stay safe, efficient, and ready for anything.”

Event Locations:

Anaheim – April 29

1260 N. Jefferson Street, Anaheim, CA 92807

Sacramento – May 1

631 North Market Blvd Suite N, Sacramento, CA 95834

Registration is free and open to fleet professionals, agency personnel, and government decision-makers. To RSVP or learn more, visit https://lehrauto.com/fleetshow