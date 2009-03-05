Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) Celebrates its 25th Anniversary of Rebuilding Shattered Lives

A very special event will be celebrated in 2009; the 25th Anniversary of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.). Since 1984, C.O.P.S. has provided healing programs and emotional support to the surviving families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. C.O.P.S. serves more than 15,000 surviving families and affected co-workers and.

C.O.P.S. does not charge its survivors for any of its programs; they have already paid too high a price.

Please consider this a special invitation to join C.O.P.S. for the 25th Anniversary Celebration Gala on Thursday, May 14, during National Police Week in Washington, DC. Festivities will being held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, 1000 H Street, N.W., and begin at 6 p.m. with a reception, dinner is at 7 p.m. and the program begins at 8 p.m. Individual tickets and table are on sale now and may be purchased on the C.O.P.S. Website. The cost for a ticket is $150 and tables of 10 are available for $1,500. Call the National Office at (573) 346-4911 if you need additional information. Please visit the C.O.P.S. website www.nationalcops.org for more information.

C.O.P.S. is looking to the law enforcement community for broad support for its mission to “rebuild shattered lives” of surviving families and affected co-workers of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. Sponsorships are available for the 25th Anniversary and also the opportunity to purchase an ad in the commemorative book that will be distributed to all those in attendance at the Celebration.

Please consider supporting C.O.P.S. at this milestone event in Washington, DC.