National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum announces February 2020 Officer of the Month

Maryland State Police Corporal David Wagoner recognized for saving man from burning vehicle

WASHINGTON - The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum is pleased to announce its February 2020 Officer of the Month. Maryland State Police Corporal David Wagoner has been named February’s Officer of the Month.

It was just after 2 am on November 17 when Corporal Wagoner heard the Frederick (MD) police dispatch for a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 70. First to arrive on the scene, the Maryland State Trooper noticed several bystanders on the shoulder of the road and an overturned vehicle. Inquiring as to whether anyone was still inside the vehicle, one of the bystanders commented “my friend is still inside.”

Corporal Wagoner carefully made his way down an embankment to the overturned and burning vehicle. He managed to gain access to the rear passenger side window and noticed a man trapped between the front seats in the middle of the vehicle. Corporal Wagoner grabbed the man and extricated him from the vehicle when he noticed the lower half of the man’s body was on fire. He advised the victim to roll on the ground to extinguish the flames; however, the flames proved too strong and persisted. Corporal Wagoner retrieved a fire extinguisher from his patrol car and extinguished the flames on the man’s burning body. He dragged the man to safety just as flames from the vehicle were spreading to a nearby wooded area.

Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and transported the man to the Johns Hopkins University Bayview Burn Center as a “tier 1 trauma victim with burns,” prompting one of the largest emergency coordinated care team responses at the hospital to treat the badly injured man. A review by medical professionals determined that had it not been for the quick actions of Corporal Wagoner, the victim would have likely succumbed to his injuries.

“Corporal Wagoner’s training and quick actions, without regard for possible injury to himself, were nothing short of heroic,” said National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund CEO Marcia Ferranto. “His actions undoubtedly saved a man’s life, making him a true hero and exemplifying what it means to be a law enforcement officer. It is my honor to recognize him as our February 2020 Officer of the Month.”

Located in the nation’s capital, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers. The Officer of the Month award program began in 1996 and recognizes federal, state, and local officers who distinguish themselves through exemplary law enforcement service and devotion to duty. The February award was made possible by the sponsorship of the Police Unity Tour.

