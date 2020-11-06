National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum announces October 2020 officer of the month

Officer Veronica Campbell selflessly gives her vehicle to a mother of five children.

WASHINGTON - The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum is pleased to announce Atlanta (GA) Police Department Officer Veronica Campbell has been named October Officer of the Month.

Veteran police officer Veronica Campbell has made a habit of giving back to the community she serves. From hosting annual toy drives to involvement with the Atlanta Police Foundation’s At-Promise Center, Officer Campbell has made helping others a way of life.

Officer Campbell was trying to gather recruits for her local Police Athletic League (PAL) when she was introduced to Janika Johnson. The 29-year-old mother of five children had recently fled a domestic violence situation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and escaped to Atlanta with her children.

Johnson told Officer Campbell that she sold her car to pay for shelter for her family. She recently found stable employment and was using Atlanta’s public transportation system to get to and from her job, as well as to transport her children.

That’s when Officer Campbell made a decision that would be life-changing for the struggling mother. She decided to give her Sports Utility Vehicle to the Johnsons. On September 29, 2020, Officer Campbell and fellow officers gathered at the Bessie Branham Recreation Center to surprise the Johnson family. With three of the Johnson children looking on, Officer Campbell handed over the keys to her 2011 Dodge Nitro SUV to Janika Johnson. The overwhelmed and grateful mother called Officer Campbell and her colleagues her new found “angels.”

“Officer Campbell’s selfless act of compassion for this young family is the epitome of bridging the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve,” said National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund CEO Marcia Ferranto. “By getting to know the people in her community, Officer Campbell was able to make a generous donation that will literally change the lives of one woman and her children. If each officer could make that kind of connection with just one individual in the community, imagine how strong the relationship between law enforcement and communities could be. This is why we’ve chosen to honor Officer Campbell as our national Officer of the Month.”

Officer Campbell will be presented with the Officer of the Month Award in Atlanta on November 17, 2020.

