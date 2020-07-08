Registration is open for the Law Enforcement Operations Conference & Tradeshow

The NTOA returns to the Kansas City Marriott Downtown for six days of hands-on training, seminars and incident debriefs. Don’t miss this opportunity to network with leaders and innovators in the law enforcement community.

The Kansas City Convention Center will host our two-day trade show featuring hundreds of companies showcasing the latest technologies, products and solutions.

Choose from several of the NTOA’s most sought-after courses!

Practical Tracks

Armored Rescue Vehicle Tactics

Dynamic Engagement Strategies

High-Risk Warrant Service

Hostage Rescue Training

Less Lethal, FSDD, Chemical Agent Instructor Certification

Linear Hostage Rescue

Police Counter Ambush Tactics

Police Response to Active Shooter Instructor Certification

Tactical Carbine and Pistol

Tactical Emergency Medical Support (TEMS)

Seminars and Incident Debriefs

This year, students may choose from over 80 seminars and debriefs! Seminars will be added to our online agenda frequently, so check our website for updates.

Students may attend any seminar or incident debrief of their choosing while at the conference. Here are just a few that will be offered:

Debrief of the Oregon District Shooting

Emotional Intelligence

Integrating Firefighters into SWAT and & Mobile Field Force

Lane Drive Hostage Rescue: Cobb County, GA

Law and Liability for the Team Leader

Legal Update: Tactical Operations and Use of Force

Policing Political Protests (with National Standards)

Strengthening Leadership, Resilience and Well-Being

Terrorism and Tactics Against Law Enforcement

Register

Trade Show

Manufacturers and providers of equipment, products and services used by police, fire, EMS and the first responders will be on hand Sunday and Monday to demonstrate products, provide information and answer questions. Products such as apparel, firearms, body armor, rescue vehicles, footwear, technology and robotics, and thousands of other items will be available for viewing and handling.

Click here for a list of exhibitors.

Welcome Reception

The NTOA is hosting a welcome reception on Monday evening, Sept. 14th from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm at the National World War I Museum and Memorial. A live band, barbecue and beverages will be provided. All conference attendees, vendors and instructors are invited for a night of relaxation and socializing. Transportation will be provided.

Awards

The NTOA is accepting nominations to honor worthy law enforcement officers and organizations with several prestigious awards. Nominate candidates for the following awards:

Award of Excellence

Award of Valor

K9 SWAT Deployment Award

TEMS Award

Unit Citation for Valor

Spirit of NTOA Award

All nominees must be current members of the NTOA. Awards will be presented at our 2020 Law Enforcement Operations Conference in Kansas City, MO.

Click here for award information and to submit a nomination. The deadline for submitting nominations is August 1, 2020.

Pricing Packages

This year we are offering both one-day and two-day pricing packages, in addition to the full week package:

Full Week: $479 Member / $549 Non-Member

Two-Day: $219 Member / $249 Non-Member

One-Day: $109 Member / $129 Non-Member

Need help requesting permission from your agency to attend the conference?

Click here to download a sample request/justification letter.

Frequently Asked Questions

Click here for a list of conference FAQs.

Lodging and Travel

The Marriott Kansas City Downtown is offering special discounted rates for attendees.

Click here to book your room.

American Airlines Discount

American Airlines is offering a 7% discount for students traveling to our conference. The discount can be booked online at www.aa.com.

Promotion code: 5990BK

For assistance with reservations and ticket purchases, contact Meeting Services Desk at 800-433-1790.