The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund to Celebrate its 20th Anniversary
The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund will celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial at our 2011 Gala. Proceeds from the Gala will benefit the National Law Enforcement Museum, scheduled to open in 2013.
Join us on October 12, 2011, to celebrate 20 years of honoring law enforcement and get a first glimpse of the Museum’s Hall of Remembrance.
When:
Wednesday, October 12, 2011
Where:
Grand Hyatt
1000 H Street, NW, Washington, DC
Honoree:
Dick Wolf
Emmy Award-Winning Producer of the Law & Order Franchise
Master of Ceremonies:
Richard Belzer
Law & Order: SVU
More Information: Call (202) 737-7718 or email gala@nleomf.org
Sponsorship Inquiries:
Karen Bassiri, Senior Director of Development
karen@nleomf.org; 202.737.8533
Barbara Witten, DatocWitten Group
barb.witten@datocwitten.com; 443.454.5996
Attire:
Cocktail Attire/Black Tie Optional
Law Enforcement: Class A Uniform
Anyone who wishes to honor a fallen officer or law enforcement officer currently serving, may make a donation “In Memory of” or “In Honor of” the officer they wish to honor. The officer’s name will be listed in the 2011 Gala program. Individuals need not attend the gala to purchase the honor/memory gift.