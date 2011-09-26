The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund to Celebrate its 20th Anniversary

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund will celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial at our 2011 Gala. Proceeds from the Gala will benefit the National Law Enforcement Museum, scheduled to open in 2013.

Join us on October 12, 2011, to celebrate 20 years of honoring law enforcement and get a first glimpse of the Museum’s Hall of Remembrance.

When:

Wednesday, October 12, 2011

Where:

Grand Hyatt

1000 H Street, NW, Washington, DC

Honoree:

Dick Wolf

Emmy Award-Winning Producer of the Law & Order Franchise

Master of Ceremonies:

Richard Belzer

Law & Order: SVU

More Information: Call (202) 737-7718 or email gala@nleomf.org

Sponsorship Inquiries:

Karen Bassiri, Senior Director of Development

karen@nleomf.org; 202.737.8533

Barbara Witten, DatocWitten Group

barb.witten@datocwitten.com; 443.454.5996

Attire:

Cocktail Attire/Black Tie Optional

Law Enforcement: Class A Uniform

Anyone who wishes to honor a fallen officer or law enforcement officer currently serving, may make a donation “In Memory of” or “In Honor of” the officer they wish to honor. The officer’s name will be listed in the 2011 Gala program. Individuals need not attend the gala to purchase the honor/memory gift.

