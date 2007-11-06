New Version of the #1 Employee Scheduling Software - Visual Staff Scheduler® Pro 10 Now Available

New version of Visual Staff Scheduler® Pro (VSS Pro) software is now available. With version 10, users can schedule personnel easier and more efficiently than ever before. They can now rotate schedules and apply schedule patterns in seconds for weeks, months, or even years in advance.

They can see more coverage totals to assure shifts, departments, locations, or positions are properly staffed. Printing and emailing monthly calendars, shift schedules, daily rosters, and any other type of schedule or report is now even more flexible, and the process of posting schedules as PDFs and web pages can be done in one simple step.

VSS Pro 10 is the fastest, most affordable and easiest way to create work schedules.