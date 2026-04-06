BWC: Suspect in stolen beer truck plows into Ind. cruiser during pursuit

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video showing a pursuit of a suspect in a stolen beer truck and the arrest of the driver.

Body camera footage from the March 27 incident shows a deputy stopping his cruiser in a roadway and retrieving spike strips from the trunk.

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With the cruiser blocking one lane, the deputy then spread the spike strips across the other lane and got to the side of the roadway.

As the truck approached, however, it did not veer away from the cruiser and toward the spike strips. Instead, it plowed into the cruiser at high speed, sending it careening at least 30 feet and causing major damage, video shows.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

The truck then lost control, veering off the road and into a field before coming to a stop.

Deputies broke through a window and shot less-lethal rounds. The suspect exited the vehicle and was arrested at gunpoint.

The suspect faces charges of attempted murder, auto theft, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, reckless operation of a tractor-trailer and operating while intoxicated.