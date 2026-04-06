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BWC: Suspect in stolen beer truck plows into Ind. cruiser during pursuit

The Vanderburgh County deputy was standing outside his cruiser and working to deploy spike strips when the truck hit the vehicle at high speed

April 06, 2026 03:56 PM • 
Joanna Putman

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video showing a pursuit of a suspect in a stolen beer truck and the arrest of the driver.

Body camera footage from the March 27 incident shows a deputy stopping his cruiser in a roadway and retrieving spike strips from the trunk.

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With the cruiser blocking one lane, the deputy then spread the spike strips across the other lane and got to the side of the roadway.

As the truck approached, however, it did not veer away from the cruiser and toward the spike strips. Instead, it plowed into the cruiser at high speed, sending it careening at least 30 feet and causing major damage, video shows.

Vanderburgh County cruiser damaged

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

The truck then lost control, veering off the road and into a field before coming to a stop.

Deputies broke through a window and shot less-lethal rounds. The suspect exited the vehicle and was arrested at gunpoint.

The suspect faces charges of attempted murder, auto theft, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, reckless operation of a tractor-trailer and operating while intoxicated.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com