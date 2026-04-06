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Officer-Involved Shootings

BWC: Woman threatens to kill Ky. officers, advances with porcelain shard before fatal OIS

The woman, who had cut herself and drank cleaning supplies after locking herself in a bathroom, said that she would “kill anyone who tried to help” her

April 06, 2026 12:29 PM • 
Joanna Putman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Police Department released body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting of a woman in crisis who approached them with a broken piece of porcelain after threatening to kill them.

The March 27 incident began when a family member called 911 to report that a woman had slit her wrists, according to 911 audio. The caller went on to say that the woman was in a “violent mode” and had cut herself with glass. The woman can be heard yelling in the background.

Minutes later, another call was made to 911 to report that the woman in crisis drank cleaning products to “try and kill herself” and locked herself in the bathroom. The caller reported that the woman was still conscious.

Body camera footage shows the first officer arriving at the scene. He was directed to the bathroom by the 911 caller and another relative, who told the officer that the woman’s name was Kaitlyn.

“Hey Kaitlyn, what’s going on?” he asked through the door.

“Kaitlyn is dead,” the woman responded.

The officer called on the radio for less lethal tools to be brought to the scene as the woman continued to yell about wanting to die. Witnesses confirmed that the woman had broken glass with her in the bathroom.

As more officers and fire and EMS personnel arrived at the scene, another officer tried to persuade the woman to let them help. The woman remained agitated and refused to open the door.

The first officer on scene then instructed officers to have less lethal and lethal measures ready as a firefighter broke the doorknob and lock.

Officers then approached the door to open it, but were unable to as the woman was pressed against it.

A crashing sound led officers to believe the woman was breaking more glass as an officer attempted to wedge the door open without kicking it down. The woman then stated that her artery was severed.

As more movement was heard from inside, the officers backed away from the door.

“I will kill anyone that tries to save me,” the woman said.

After the woman made the threat, officers retreated as they waited for more backup.

As more officers arrived, a firefighter approached the door and broke the hinges off.

As the firefighter turned to walk away, the door opened and the woman emerged, raising a large pointed piece of porcelain.

Officers then fired shots, striking the woman. Officers called EMS into the room as they removed what appeared to be a piece of porcelain.

The woman was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police. She had sustained significant lacerations to her wrists, some of which were an inch deep.

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Body Camera Emotionally Disturbed Persons (EDP) Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com