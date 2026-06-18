BLTN Launches Summaries, Adding Targeted Briefings to Its Intelligence Application

PRESS RELEASE

BOSTON — BLTN, the law enforcement intelligence application powered by Multitude Insights, launched Summaries today. The new capability lets agencies turn their bulletins into targeted briefing packages built for a shift leader at roll call, an end of day roundup, or weekly wrap-up.

A large agency generates dozens of bulletins a day: alerts, BOLOs, emerging crime patterns. The intelligence to act on a case is often already in the system; it just never reaches the right officer in time. Summaries lets agencies pull the most relevant bulletins into one briefing built for a specific audience —a patrol district, a command team, or an outside partner agency.

SmartLink surfaces the connections. Summaries gets them to the right people.

BLTN’s SmartLink technology surfaces patterns and links related bulletins across jurisdictions automatically. Summaries picks up where the work ends, handling delivery. Together, these features move BLTN toward a single system where agencies create, connect, and act on intelligence to solve more crime.

The results are already in the field. Within 24 hours of adopting BLTN, two Anne Arundel County officers in different districts — who had never spoken — each posted a bulletin about a retail theft. BLTN connected them automatically. An analyst followed the thread, identified the suspect, and searched BLTN, surfacing matching bulletins from three Florida agencies 500 miles away. In under 48 hours, cases nobody knew were related became one theft ring spanning four jurisdictions and two states.

“Without BLTN, the police department may never have connected the two cases. Maybe a detective or an analyst would have seen the photos, but maybe not,” said a Senior Commander at Anne Arundel County, MD Police Department. “Either way, SmartLink AI quickly surfaced the connection between the cases and helped accelerate the investigation for the police department.”

“For decades, law enforcement intelligence has been trapped in inboxes, PDFs, and systems that don’t talk to each other,” said Matt White, CEO and co-founder of Multitude Insights. “We’re building the solution that finally connects it. Summaries is another step toward that, making sure the intelligence an agency already has reaches the people who can act on it.”

Summaries supports CJIS-compliant distribution with built-in permissions, and reaches partners outside an agency without requiring a BLTN account. It is available to customers today.

About BLTN

BLTN is the law enforcement intelligence application powered by Multitude Insights. Trusted by agencies in some of the highest-volume police departments in the country, BLTN turns siloed bulletins into shared intelligence and uses SmartLink, its context-aware AI capability, to connect cases across jurisdictions and get critical information to the officers who need it. BLTN is backed by leading investors including Primary Ventures, Commonweal Ventures, and Craig P. Abod of Carahsoft Technology.