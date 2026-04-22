Too much data, not enough intel: Fixing the flow of information in policing

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Law enforcement has never had more information at its fingertips. From BOLOs and fusion center updates to emails, radio traffic and crime bulletins, today’s officers operate in a constant stream of inputs. But volume doesn’t equal value. The central challenge is no longer access — it’s relevance. As agencies grapple with staffing shortages and rising demands, the question becomes urgent: How do you ensure critical intelligence reaches the right person in time to act?

In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley speaks with Matt White, CEO and co-founder of Multitude Insights, about why modern policing doesn’t need more data — it needs better intelligence flow. Drawing on his background in military intelligence, White explains how agencies can move beyond overloaded inboxes and disconnected bulletins by adopting systems that prioritize and personalize information delivery.

He discusses how platforms like Multitude Insights’ BLTN surface relevant intelligence based on an officer’s role, location and emerging crime patterns, while also identifying connections across jurisdictions that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Key takeaways from this episode

The real problem is overload, not scarcity: Officers are inundated with alerts and bulletins, but critical intelligence can still be missed when everything feels equally important.

Relevance drives effectiveness: Tailoring information to an officer’s role — patrol, narcotics, school resource or investigations — ensures limited attention is focused where it matters most.

AI can connect what humans might miss: Automated systems can link patterns across jurisdictions and time, helping agencies identify crime trends or threats that would be difficult to spot manually.

Human analysts remain essential: AI can triage and recommend, but human review, context and decision-making are still critical — especially for investigations and courtroom scrutiny.

Speed and sharing are force multipliers: Modern platforms can rapidly distribute intelligence beyond traditional email lists, enabling real-time collaboration across agencies and improving both prevention and case closure.

About our sponsor

This episode is sponsored by BLTN, Powered by Multitude Insights. Better bulletins solve crimes. BLTN is the nationwide intelligence-sharing platform built by law enforcement, for law enforcement. One centralized system to create, distribute, and analyze bulletins—connecting agencies in real time so critical intel reaches the right people when it matters most. No more inbox sprawl, no more missed leads—just faster coordination and better outcomes. Visit multitudeinsights.com to see how agencies are closing more cases, faster.

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