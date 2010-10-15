Basler Introduces New IP Camera Generation with CCD and CMOS Sensor Models

Ahrensburg,Germany – Basler’s new IP camera generation will include new CCD camera models with resolutions from VGA to 2 megapixels and frame rates of up to 100 fps. In addition, Basler will introduce their first CMOS sensor IP cameras with resolutions of up to 5 megapixels. First models will be available in the last quarter of 2010.

The first new IP camera model, the BIP2-1300c-dn high definition IP camera, can provide real-time video at frame rates of up to 30 fps. The BIP2-1300c-dn will be available in November.

Basler’s new IP camera models feature multistreaming and multi-encoding with up to three image streams using any encoder type combination (MJPEG, MJPEG-4, H.264).

“Our new IP camera generation CCD camera models employ the best sensor technology providing our IP camera’s well-known light sensitivity capabilities at even higher frame rates,” states Gerrit Schreiber, Product Manager IP Components, Basler Vision Technologies. “And with the additional CMOS sensor camera models, we can now outfit an even wider range of surveillance applications.”

Basler will present their new IP camera models at the upcoming ASIS show in Dallas as well as at this year’s Security Essen tradeshow in Germany.

About Basler:

Basler Vision Technologies is a leading global manufacturer of digital cameras for industrial and video surveillance applications, medical devices, and traffic systems. Product designs are driven by industry requirements and offer easy integration, compact size, excellent image quality, and a very strong price/performance ratio. Basler has more than 20 years of experience in image processing. We have designed and manufactured high quality digital cameras for over 10 years. The company employs around 300 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany, as well as in international subsidiaries and offices in the U.S., Singapore, Taiwan, Korea, and Japan.