Casio Introduces the YC-400 - a Multi-functional Camera System

LAS VEGAS, NV - Casio, Inc., in conjunction with its parent company, Casio Computer Company, Ltd., Tokyo, Japan has introduced the YC-400, a multi-functional camera system that captures document photos and objects as jpegs. The YC-400 has an MSRP of $1,250 and can be seen at Casio’s InfoComm booth #2349, which opens in the Las Vegas Convention Center today.

The built-in scanning capabilities of this portable, “Anytime. Anywhere” camera system allows users to capture documents and three-dimensional objects as jpegs that can be added to PowerPointТ presentations in seconds. It is lightweight, space conscious, and ideal for presentations and extra curricular use. As a two-part professional presentation staple, it’s boasting features include a Casio digital camera, for crisp photos, as well as an integrated scanning system. It’s removable camera allows ease of multifunctional use; so when it’s not being used to create presentations, it doubles up as a small, handheld camera allowing for it’s counterpart to be stowed away when not in use. Ideal for the savvy business traveler, the worry-free system folds up to a size not bigger than a standard binder weighing just 3.5 lbs. So it’s sleek, chic and easy to carry! Business professionals can have total ease knowing that they are always prepared.

Equipped with a high-resolution 4-megapixel CCD and an automatic adjustment feature that automatically corrects the positioning between the camera and subject, so you never have to fuss with it’s positioning, the YC-400 is much more than simply a document camera. In addition to printed documents, this camera can be used for instantly projecting flat and three-dimensional images maximizing the range of its projection capabilities.

“We believe that the YC-400, Casio Mobile Presentation Solution is an innovative, communication application that offers maximum efficiency in today’s fast world of business. Its delivery defines premier mobile technology with the combination of a CASIO projector and digital camera…and as we all know, in today’s world, it’s all about presentation”, says Robert Garbutt, General Manager of Casio’s Business Projector Division.

Casio, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan. Casio, Inc., markets mobile presentation devices, calculators, business organizers, handheld personal computers, keyboards, digital cameras, portable color TVs, timepieces (Wrist Technology), cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio, the unexpected extra – for more information visit our web site at www.casio.com.

YC-400 COMBINATION SCANNER, COPY STAND AND DIGITAL CAMERA FACTS:

1” x 6” size 4-megapixel high-resolution camera

Diminutive 11”x 6”x 2” configuration for extreme portability

Perfect travel companion for Casio’s XJ series of lightweight, high brightness, portable projectors

Camera component has 4-megapixel CCD

3X optical zoom (1.8X in Document Camera Mode)

Auto Focus feature

Computer memory storage for future reference in one unit

Capture and store images of whiteboard contents to keep electronic records of projected and handwritten images and information

Scanner Mode allows recording and storing of images of documents

Auto adjust feature aligns documents and sets up the camera automatically

Original image algorithm lets you crop an image and store only the portion you want

Adjusts image alignment, color, and other parameters automatically.

Availability:

Complete line of Casio presentation products available via CASIO authorized ProAV dealers throughout USA For information about a dealer in your area please visit www.casioprojector.com