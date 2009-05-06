Cisco, AtHoc and Access Limited to Host Educational Session Highlighting Role of Unified Mass Notification Systems in Improving Public Safety and Physical Security

Experts to Outline Value of Network-Centric Alerting for Organizations in Securing People and Facilities During Emergencies

San Mateo, CA--(Marketwire) - AtHoc, Inc., the pioneer and leader in network-centric emergency notification systems, announced that it is participating with Cisco and Access Limited Inc. in an educational session today entitled, “Innovations in Unified, Emergency Mass Notification for Public Safety and Physical Security.”

Attendees will learn how they can leverage AtHoc’s emergency notification system using their existing IP infrastructure to effectively alert personnel and manage the response to critical situations. By deploying AtHoc’s Web-based system that unifies multiple alerting channels, organizations can rapidly provide detailed instructions for action to all personnel and receive feedback to ensure a safe response in the event of an emergency.

Event: Innovations in Unified, Emergency Mass Notification for

Public Safety and Physical Security

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2009

Sessions: (Eastern) 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

with lunch provided

Location: Access Limited Inc., 8505 Baycenter Road, Jacksonville,

Florida 32256

Register: Call 1-877-228-8797.

Attendees will see demonstrations of the combined AtHoc and Cisco mass notification technology and will learn how they can use the joint solution to:

-- Quickly and reliably alert people in an emergency and enhance first

responder operations

-- Reach tens of thousands of personnel regardless of their location,

within seconds using a single Web-based management console

-- Launch and manage all alerts simultaneously across all delivery

devices, including PCs, cell phones, PDAs, pagers, BlackBerry devices,

computer kiosks, landline phones, push-to-talk phones, sirens, TV, radio

and PA systems

-- Use response tracking and reporting to get real-time visibility into

the status and safety of all personnel.

-- Integrate with existing user directories, support organizational

hierarchy and groups, and allow criteria-based targeting of alerts based on

recipient role and location

AtHoc IWSAlerts™ leverages an organization’s existing IP network to provide unified and redundant multichannel alerting, scalability and speed (within minutes) of alert dissemination, accurate contact data, scalability and security, delivery tracking and message confirmation.

“AtHoc’s award-winning solution has been used by world-class and demanding organizations to address a wide spectrum of emergency situations to promote physical security and public safety,” said Dubhe Beinhorn, Vice President of Federal Civilian & Public Sector for AtHoc. “Examples of AtHoc IWSAlerts in use include UCLA’s deploying the system during an earthquake, NASA Johnson Space Center’s use during Hurricane Ike, and Camp Slayer in Baghdad International Airport using the system during perimeter breaches.”

About Cisco

Cisco physical security solutions provide broad network-centric capabilities in video surveillance, IP cameras, electronic access control, and groundbreaking technology that integrate voice, data, and physical security in one modular appliance. Cisco’s connected physical security solution enables customers to use the IP network as an open platform to build more collaborative and integrated physical security systems.

About Access Limited Inc.

Access Limited Inc. has established itself as one of the most sought after Systems Integrators in the Southeastern United States. With a customer base spanning the Department of Defense, U.S. Navy, Industrial Corporations, Utilities and Fortune 500 companies, Access Limited has the ability to develop and implement enterprise-class security solutions utilizing a wide array of communication platforms.

About AtHoc

AtHoc is the pioneer and recognized leader in providing enterprise-class, network-centric emergency notification systems to military, government and commercial organizations for physical security, force protection and personnel accountability. Millions of end users worldwide, in organizations such as the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, NASA, Microsoft, Boeing and PricewaterhouseCoopers rely on AtHoc’s unified management systems for their emergency alerting and critical communication needs. AtHoc has partnered with market leaders including Microsoft, Cisco, Dell, Harris, Siemens, Avaya, Lockheed Martin and others to bring these notification solutions to the public and commercial markets.

For more information on AtHoc, please visit http://www.athoc.com.