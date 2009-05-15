Conroe, Texas Signs Contract with American Traffic Solutions for Red-Light Camera Safety Enforcement Program

Scottsdale, AZ..--(Business Wire)--The fast-growing City of Conroe, Texas, located north of Houston, has approved a contract with American Traffic Solutions, Inc. (ATS) to serve as the city’s red-light camera traffic safety program vendor. The contract calls for up to 10 cameras to be installed in the City of Conroe.

According to local law enforcement, Conroe averaged 2,481 crashes annually within city limits over the last four years. A 2008 statewide study required by the Texas legislature showed that cameras reduce the number of red-light crashes by 30 percent. Other studies prove cameras reduce the number of red-light violations by 40 to 50 percent. Conroe community leaders hope for similar results on local roadways.

“We looked at several intersections last year and had one with more than 240 violations in eight hours,” Sgt. Jon Buckholtz told the Conroe City Council in December, 2008 as it was considering an ordinance to approve the use of red-light cameras. “It’s very hard to enforce violations in intersections. The bottom line is to improve public safety.”

Sgt. Buckholtz told the council that the goal for the program is to reduce the number of red-light running violations and crashes and that there is no cost to the city or taxpayers to run the program. “The best-case scenario for us is that everybody drives safely and stops,” Sgt, Buckholtz added.

ATS is the provider of choice for several Texas communities including Houston and its metro area such as Baytown, Humble, Jersey Village, and Sugar Land. ATS serves many other Texas communities around the state including Amarillo, Arlington, Balcones Heights, Burleson, Cedar Hill, College Station, Fort Worth, Hutto, Irving, Little Elm and Splendora. The company has two Texas regional offices in Missouri City (southwest of Houston) and Arlington.

