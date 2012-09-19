COPsync Announces VidTac, Most Powerful In-Car Video System in Law Enforcement Market

DALLAS, Texas - COPsync Inc. , which operates the nation’s largest law enforcement real-time, in-car information sharing, communication and data interoperability network, today announced VidTac™, an in-car video system for law enforcement. This system offers true High Definition 1080p video, which is double the image quality of current High Definition systems, at a much lower price.

The software-driven system uses the power of existing in-car computers and eliminates the need for a separate DVR (digital video recorder). Its ultra-compact twin-lens camera system not only doubles the image resolution quality but also the effective visual range of both video and still images. By eliminating the need for a DVR, COPsync can offer VidTac for about half the price of other systems on the market.

VidTac is the only system in the law enforcement in-car video market that simultaneously captures both full-motion HD video and high-resolution five megapixel still images. At 1080p, it records more than 10 times the image detail of standard resolution analog cameras.

COPsync will publicly demonstrate VidTac at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in San Diego September 30 through October 2.

“This is the most powerful law enforcement camera on the planet,” said Ronald A. Woessner, Chief Executive Officer of COPsync. “Most in-car cameras can’t read a license plate clearly unless it is very close. VidTac delivers a clear plate image at 50 feet with 1080p video and as far away as 75 feet with the five megapixel still camera. The VidTac system is the lowest price, high-end system in the market, and will be the system of choice for every law enforcement agency in the United States.”

VidTac’s unique software approach turns the existing in-car computer into a DVR without interrupting other programs. That is in contrast to other camera systems, which require a costly DVR for all video recording, processing, and storage.

The VidTac camera itself is just 15 cubic inches (3 by 2.5 by 2 inches), with a 10x electronic zoom. While it does deliver 1080p HD video, it can also be set to lower resolutions such as 720p and 480p.

COPsync’s VidTac system offers features such as an on-board GPS and accelerometer, built-in location tracking and crash detection, and configurable backup memory. Its evidence file size control feature allows the volume of data stored to be adjusted by dialing down the data rate and blending video with high-quality still images. VidTac’s redundancy records and stores more than 100 hours of evidentiary video, depending on the selected data rate.

COPsync is currently seeking additional resellers and distributors for VidTac and is currently accepting VidTac orders for October delivery.

About COPsync

