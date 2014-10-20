Digital Ally Introduces MicroVu™ Compact HD In-Car Video System at IACP Conference

The MicroVu places up to 1080p resolution HD video, along with an impressive array of powerful features, within the reach of every department. The complete system measures a mere 3"(W) x 4.25"(L) x 1"(D) and is designed for incredibly easy and unobtrusive use, from initial installation to its unprecedented automatic login & recording capabilities and interoperability:

•Customizable 1080p or 720p HD video quality

•Instant RFID login option (just hold your card up to the system to be automatically logged in)

•Automatic recording, including patented VuLink™ capability (activate your lights, etc. to automatically start recordings on the MicroVu HD In-Car Video System simultaneously with a FirstVu HD Officer-Worn Video System)

•Integrated G-Force sensor to automatically trigger recordings & capture data in case of a crash or impact

•Recordings can also be started with the 2.4GHz wireless microphone, VuVault GO™ mobile app or a FirstVu HD body cam using VuLink™ from up to 200 feet away

•VuVault GO™ mobile app compatibility (add incident notes & tag events, play recordings or display a “live” view & the remaining storage space, and more)

•Enhanced low-light recording capability plus Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) video capture, which provides dual-exposure (one dark, one light) blended together to retain detail in both light and dark segments

•Pre-event recording (capture events before pressing record)

•Integrated GPS with back-office interactive mapping

•Advanced compression, which results in high quality yet smaller files, allowing faster upload speeds and lower costs when stored in the “cloud”

•Integrated wireless transfer & live streaming capability and more

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally provides a complete line of vehicle video systems integrated into a rear-view mirror, utilizing compact monitor controllers, or laptops/MDCs; compact video systems that may be worn or mounted; a digital video flashlight; and LIDAR handheld speed enforcement systems. For more information, contact Digital Ally at 800-440-4947 (+913.814.7774 international), sales@digitalallyinc.com or visit www.digitalallyinc.com.