Fisher Labs Now Shipping the iGen LE Night Vision Viewer and Camera

Fisher Research Labs is now shipping the new iGEN LE night vision viewer and camera with two lenses standard. This monocular replaces the traditional intensifier tube found in Gen 2 night vision with a microprocessor, and does so at half the price ($1,299 MSRP). The iGEN LE offers stunning resolution and superior image output that is ideal for surveillance and evidence collection. The all glass 2.6x lens provides 70-ft field of view and ambient light amplification up to 650 times. A telephoto lens is included to increase overall magnification to 6X. The iGEN can be connected to real-time video, making it possible to record day and night activity. With built-in Infrared IntelligenceTM, wattage adjusts automatically as needed for varying levels of darkness. User adjustable exposure time, variable display brightness and color output choices. Powered by four AA batteries. Made in USA.