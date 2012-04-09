FLIR Announces New LS-Series Handheld Thermal Cameras for Law Enforcement

Portland, OR – FLIR Systems, Inc., announces the addition of the smaller LS-Series (LS32 and LS64 models) to its already popular handheld H-Series Monocular and Bi-Ocular Thermal Camera line for law enforcement. Beginning in Q2 2012, would-be perpetrators will try unsuccessfully to hide their heat from the smaller, more affordable LS-Series imagers, which see in total darkness, through smoke, dust, light fog, light foliage, in any lighting conditions and at any time of the day, or night.

The new LS-Series has an easy-to-use design, a sealed eyepiece, diopter adjustment and resolution options that all deliver the best-in-class performance of FLIR’s latest thermal cores. The LS32 combines this high performance with unprecedented affordability for patrol, surveillance, and searches; while the LS64’s longer standoff capability is ideal for special tactics, critical infrastructure protection, protective service, and high-threat security situations.

The LS-Series provides crisp thermal video any time of day. Push-button features include zoom, polarity switching and viewfinder brightness. Add in superior focus-free optics, a tactical laser pointer and an embedded Li-Ion battery for up to 5 hours of operation, and you’re able to act on real-time information to make informed and rapid decisions day or night.

About FLIR Systems:

Pioneers in all aspects of infrared technology, FLIR designs, manufactures, and supports thermal imaging systems and subsystems for industrial, scientific, government, commercial, and firefighting applications. With a nearly 50-year history of infrared innovation, +300,000 systems in use worldwide, and development centers and sales offices in over 60 countries, FLIR is the world leader in thermal imaging technology. Visit the company’s website at www.FLIR.com.