Klein Electronics, Inc. has Introduced the New LumenCam™ Digital Video Flashlight

Illuminating the Evidence!

The LumenCam Digital Video Flashlight by Klein Electronics, Inc. records both video and audio, is waterproof, and has a long life battery. The Video flashlight has up to 32GB video/audio storage, super bright 180 Lumen LED, both wide and narrow lights, easy 56° record and playback.

The LumenCam is appropriate for use by law enforcement units, maintenance staff, construction workers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

About Klein Electronics, Inc.

