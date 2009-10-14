Memphis, Tennessee Signs Contract with American Traffic Solutions for Red-Light Camera Program

Poll Shows Overwhelming Support for Safety Program

Scottsdale, Ariz.--(Business Wire)--American Traffic Solutions™ (ATS) is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with the City of Memphis, Tennessee to administer a life-saving red-light camera program to improve safety on Memphis’ roadways. Similar programs around the country have resulted in a decrease in red-light running and fewer collisions and injuries.

ATS’ seven-year contract with the City of Memphis includes two five-year renewal options. Like red-light and speed camera programs throughout North America, Memphis’ photo-enforcement safety program is financially self-supporting, because it will be paid for by revenues from violators and not taxpayers.

The first cameras will be installed at the intersection of Winchester and Riverdale Roads, which was the scene of the highest number of collisions during the period of 2006 through June 2009. ATS will monitor vehicles traveling northbound on Riverdale and westbound on Winchester. The program is expected to start in early October with a 30-day warning period, during which time no citations will be issued in order to get Memphis drivers used to the new system.

“We are thrilled to launch this program, because it ultimately will save lives. If people know the cameras are at these high traffic intersections, they will slow down. Studies show they will become more careful drivers,” said Memphis Mayor Pro Tem Myron Lowery in a press release on October 1, 2009. “I would also like to express my deep gratitude to the Memphis City Council for making this system available to the citizens of Memphis.”

As part of its community outreach and education efforts, ATS commissioned Public Opinion Strategies of Alexandria, VA, to conduct a survey in August among Memphis voters to gauge the level of public awareness of and support for red-light cameras. Fully 70 percent of Memphis voters support red-light cameras, according to the poll. This support cuts across gender, ethnic and generational lines in the city. Almost 90 percent of Memphis voters support using speed cameras to enforce speed limits in school zones, and fully two-thirds support the use of speed cameras to enforce speed limits on city streets and highways in Memphis.

“This strong level of support in Memphis is consistent with what we’ve seen in similar polls across the U.S.,” said James Tuton, president and CEO of ATS. “There is tremendous support for this life-saving technology. ATS looks forward to partnering with the City of Memphis to implement a critical public safety program that the public supports and is proven to decrease red-light running, crashes and injuries.”

ATS has worked to enhance public safety in Tennessee since 2006 having been selected to operate photo-enforcement programs by several communities including: Bluff City, Gallatin, Jackson and Red Bank. Such safety initiatives are proven law enforcement, life-saving tools that free up and support limited police resources. More than 400 communities in the US and 21 countries worldwide have implemented photo-enforcement systems with documented success.

The positive impact of red-light cameras on driver behavior has been dramatic. Cities find that the number of collisions and injuries decrease significantly over time as drivers learn that if they break the law by not stopping at red-light signals, they will be fined. Drivers, therefore, are more careful, making roads safer.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reports that camera programs reduce violations by 40-50 percent and crashes by 30 percent. Photo-enforcement programs are also extremely popular with citizens across the United States and Canada. USA Today reported in a 2009 survey that 69 percent of U.S. voters support the use of red-light cameras. Research in states where photo-enforcement programs already exist report even stronger public support for both red-light and speed cameras.

About American Traffic Solutions™:

As the innovators of the first photo-enforcement program in the United States in 1987, ATS is also the fastest growing provider in North America, serving nearly 200 communities including New York City, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., St. Louis, Houston, Seattle and San Diego. ATS also offers PlatePass®, an automated electronic toll payment service that enables rental vehicle customers to use high speed, cashless electronic toll lanes. ATS is a privately-owned, U.S. corporation headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz. For more information, please visit: www.RedLightCamera.com, www.PlatePass.com or www.atsol.com.