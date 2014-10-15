Tactical Electronics Announces the Lifetime Demo Program

We realize funding for new equipment is not always available so we created the Lifetime Demo Program.

The Tactical Electronics Lifetime Demo Program awards retired demo equipment to departments who are not able to obtain funding for new equipment purchase. Each quarter we award one applicant with a Tactical Electronics Camera System and Monitor. To Apply for the program, complete these three simple steps:

Submit your name, department, title, contact information, and a 500-1500 word essay to marketing@tacticalelectronics.com Essay must describe the need for equipment and types of callouts, where the equipment will be utilized.

Include “Lifetime Demo Application” in the subject line of the email.



Next Lifetime Demo Award: December 2014

Entries due by: Monday, November 10, 2014

Product Awarded: Under Door Camera and Wireless Monitor

Chosen applicants are asked to provide Tactical Electronics with product testimony and photos/videos of the product in use to be used for Tactical Electronics marketing efforts. Initial reviews should be submitted within 30 days of receiving the product/products. Additional reviews, photos and videos are welcome at any time.



If you have any questions about your application or the program please contact Addie Ventris at marketing@tacticalelectronics.com