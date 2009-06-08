Logicube® Launches New Compact Forensic Data Capturing Solution

June 1, 2009, Chatsworth, CA. Logicube® Inc., the industry’s leader in digital forensic technologies, will debut its completely re-designed Forensic Quest®, at the TechnoSecurity 2009 Conference and Expo in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this week.

The Forensic Quest® is the perfect choice for in-the-field or in-the-lab hard drive forensic data acquisition and verification. Users can now capture and authenticate hard drives at speeds approaching 6GB/min and the new touch screen provides an easy-to-use interface. The Quest captures a suspect drive to multiple DD images and also provides support for a native (mirror) capture mode. This 1:1 hard drive data capture solution provides users with built-in support for SATA/IDE drives, and their choice of either MD5 or SHA- 256 verification. Also available with the new Quest is support for 1:2 hard drive capture with an optional adapter.

“Logicube is constantly in touch with our customers as we develop our forensic data capture products. The result is a solution that maintains its affordability but is packed with cutting-edge features,” commented Farid Emrani, Executive Vice-President and COO of Logicube. “The compact and sleek new design of the Forensic Quest along with its fast capture speeds, ease of use and built-in reliability, make it a must-have tool for the novice or experienced investigator,” said Emrani.

The new Forensic Quest includes USB connectivity built-in and a wipe feature that will wipe destination drives to DoD specifications. The Quest includes a“save configuration settings” feature that gives the user the option to save frequently used capture settings. Audit trail reporting, support for capture from unopened desktop/laptop computers and capture from DCO and HPA areas are also featured on the Quest.

CompactFlash®, 2.5” and 1.8” drives can also be connected with optional adapters available from Logicube, and support for both eSATA and microSATA drives is available with optional cables. The Quest also features an optional rechargeable battery pack to enable extended use.

Quest includes a one year standard parts and labor warranty and extended one year and two year warranties are available. Logicube will begin shipping the new Forensic Quest at the end of July.

