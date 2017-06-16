Magnet Forensics ranks as one of North America’s fastest growing technology companies

For the second year, Magnet Forensics ranks on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Magnet Forensics, a global leader in the development of digital forensic software, has been named one of the fastest growing technology companies in Canada and North America by Deloitte. This marks the second year that Magnet Forensics has placed on both the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Canada and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ North America.

“It is remarkable to have received this honour for a second time. This achievement is a true reflection on the passion of our team and their continued dedication to making the world a better place by empowering investigative professionals to uncover the truth,” said. Adam Belsher, Magnet Forensics CEO.

The 2016 Deloitte Technology Fast 50, the fastest growing technology companies in Canada, and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, the 500 fastest growing technology companies in North America, are awarded annually by the professional services firm. This year Magnet Forensics placed 19 in the Fast 50 and 191 in the Fast 500.

“Fast 50 companies are the cutting-edge innovators leading the technology industry in Canada. Their bold vision, unrivaled growth and true commitment to innovation allow them to not only improve today’s world, but also shape tomorrow’s, said Anders McKenzie, Technology, Media and Telecommunications Managing Partner for Deloitte in Canada.

Magnet Forensics solutions are now used by 3500 agencies in 93 countries to find and analyze digital evidence in cases that could include terrorism, child exploitation, fraud, or intellectual property theft. The company continues to focus R&D on finding new ways of using technology to solve the problems that face law enforcement and forensics investigators.

For more insight into trends in forensics and how Magnet Forensics will help address these growing issues, read Adam’s Belsher’s piece: The Growth of Digital Evidence Backlogs and Making Them a Thing of the Past

