Forensic DNA Shown to Lower Crime Rates and Decrease Property Loss

Law Enforcement Agencies Utilize Technologies From Applied Biosystems to Improve Investigations of Non-Violent Crimes

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied Biosystems, a division of Life Technologies (NASDAQ:LIFE), today announced that its forensic DNA solutions are successfully being used for a broader range of criminal investigations that include non-violent crimes, such as burglaries, auto thefts and other property crimes. These technologies are assisting law enforcement agencies, such as the Denver Crime Laboratory Bureau to reduce property crimes by more than 30%, saving more than $5 million in police costs and preventing an estimated $36.8 million of property loss during the past three years.

By using forensic DNA solutions for non-violent crimes, the Denver Crime Laboratory Bureau reported doubling the identification of suspects as well as successfully prosecuting twice as many property crime cases.

Property crimes are one of the most significant economic issues in the United States, accounting for $17.6 billion in financial losses for property owners in 2007, according to FBI statistics. Of those cases, less than 17% were actually solved. Applying forensic DNA to investigate these crimes is an emerging best practice for law enforcement that is being employed in Denver and other municipalities.

“The power of forensic DNA to solve violent crimes has been well documented over the past several years,” said Sonny Jackson, Public Information Officer for the Denver Police Department. “We see forensic DNA as a great tool that allows us to look at all facets of crime, including property crimes.”

Recent advancements by Applied Biosystems have made the processing of DNA evidence more streamlined and accelerated, allowing more widespread use of this powerful technology. This includes automating routine DNA analysis and providing computerized forensic expert software systems that facilitate more efficient manual review of complex samples. These new tools are enabling higher productivity in forensic laboratories, leading to faster analysis and more cost-effective investigations.

“Streamlining forensic DNA testing is enabling law enforcement agencies to apply this powerful technology that was once reserved almost exclusively for violent crimes to a broader range of case work evidence.” said Leonard Klevan, Ph.D., Division President of Applied Biosystems’ Applied Markets business. “The power of this technology in helping to prosecute as well as prevent crimes in Denver can be successfully replicated elsewhere, as we continue to make 21st-century forensic technologies accessible to agencies and laboratories around the world.”

