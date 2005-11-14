Allstar Knowledge Systems Announces Computer Assisted Narcotics Enforcement (CANE) Software for Drug Enforcement

The Computer Assisted Narcotics Enforcement (CANE) system was designed specifically for narcotics, vice, pornography, gambling and organized crime investigations. CANE also manages the special documentation requirements of highway, airport, bus, train and parcel interdiction. CANE has a complete set of investigative and management tools including:

Management Reporting

Complaint Tracking

Intelligence Management

Case Management

Evidence/Property Tracking

Seizure/Forfeiture Tracking

Monetary Ledger Control

Time Reporting

Case Costing

Clan Lab Activity Reporting

DCE/SP Reporting

Link Analysis and Charting

Digitized Photographs

Scanned Documents

CI Tracking

28 CFR 23 Compliance

For more information, please visit www.allstarknowledge.com