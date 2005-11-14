Allstar Knowledge Systems Announces Computer Assisted Narcotics Enforcement (CANE) Software for Drug Enforcement
The Computer Assisted Narcotics Enforcement (CANE) system was designed specifically for narcotics, vice, pornography, gambling and organized crime investigations. CANE also manages the special documentation requirements of highway, airport, bus, train and parcel interdiction. CANE has a complete set of investigative and management tools including:
- Management Reporting
- Complaint Tracking
- Intelligence Management
- Case Management
- Evidence/Property Tracking
- Seizure/Forfeiture Tracking
- Monetary Ledger Control
- Time Reporting
- Case Costing
- Clan Lab Activity Reporting
- DCE/SP Reporting
- Link Analysis and Charting
- Digitized Photographs
- Scanned Documents
- CI Tracking
- 28 CFR 23 Compliance
For more information, please visit www.allstarknowledge.com