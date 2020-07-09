Baltimore Police Department deploys Axon Records agency-wide

Baltimore PD updates 20-year-old records management system with Axon Records.

SEATTLE — Axon, the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that Baltimore Police Department (BPD) is deploying Axon’s Records Management Solution, Axon Records.

This new solution will reduce data silos and seamlessly integrate with Axon’s cloud-based digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence, giving direct access to video footage, documents and citizen-captured evidence to expedite the report-writing process and easily share data with third parties. BPD’s implementation of Axon Records began in the second quarter of 2020 and will enable more than 2,500 officers and staff on the platform.

“This is a major step towards putting the best technology in the hands of officers and transforming the Baltimore Police Department,” says Commissioner Harrison. “This new system will bolster our operational capacity and enhance our incident reporting to include all formal police interactions.”

“It is encouraging to see agencies like Baltimore PD commit to their communities and deploy technology that will provide greater transparency and accountability,” says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. “At a time when there is a public outcry for police reform, I feel a sense of optimism when I see agencies reform their outdated processes with advanced technology solutions so they can protect truth and protect life.”

Axon designed Axon Records to reduce the amount of time officers spend on paperwork and manual data entry tasks so they can spend more time working within their communities. Axon Records will ultimately help agencies solve, prosecute and prevent crime. The system is fully configurable so agencies can create custom forms, workflows and work-groups to meet their specific needs.

