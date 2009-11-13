L-3 Mobile-Vision Releases Next Generation VoiceLink Plus Microphone

BOONTON, N.J., — L-3 Mobile-Vision, Inc. announced today the release of its next generation VoiceLink Plus® microphone, which is 50 percent smaller than the original and includes several new features.

“We have enhanced VoiceLink Plus to meet our customer’s needs, while maintaining the same low price, said John Powers, senior marketing manager for L-3 Mobile-Vision.

The new VoiceLink Plus system provides the following enhanced design and functionality:

• A vibrate mode eliminates audible “beeps” for increased officer safety in sensitive tactical situations;

• An emergency activation switch can be integrated into the vehicle’s communication system to signal an emergency situation;

• Enhanced unit retention — microphone clip replaced with integrated stainless steel clip.

The new microphone is available for immediate delivery with both the FLASHBACK2 in-car video system and CycleVision motorcycle recording system. Its features also include existing functions such as automatic activation, patented bidirectional communications link, DSS technology, built-in microphone for back-up and automatic channel search.

Located in Boonton, N.J., L-3 Mobile-Vision, Inc. is a recognized leader in digital video capture and evidence management. To date, L-3 Mobile-Vision serves over 6,500 departments and has deployed over 70,000 video capture systems. Each day L-3 Mobile-Vision video technology captures over 50,000 incidents and collects over 50 terabytes of video data as evidence

To learn more about L-3 Mobile-Vision, Inc. visit www.L-3com.com/mv.

Headquartered in New York City, L-3 Communications employs over 66,000 people worldwide and is a prime contractor in aircraft modernization and maintenance, C3ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) systems and government services. L-3 is also a leading provider of high technology products, subsystems and systems. The company reported 2008 sales of $14.9 billion.

To learn more about L-3, please visit the company’s Web site at www.L-3Com.com.

